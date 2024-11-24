IPL 2025 auction: Who is Kavya Maran?

The IPL Mega auction is returning and so is fans’ crush on Kavya Maran. The Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner captured the attention of everyone in 2023, and it has since sustained even beyond the 2024 season. Maran was made the Sunrisers CEO back in 2018 and hails from a powerful family of media moguls and politicians. As all the franchises return to reset their rosters in a bid to make a run for the IPL 2025 title, here is more about the young and energetic CEO of the Hyderabad franchise. Kavya Maran, Chief executive officer (CEO) of SunRisers Hyderabad, celebrates SRH's win.(ANI file photo)

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya is the daughter of the chairman of the Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran. Her mother Kavery Maran is also the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted. Apart from that, the Maran family has given the country many other prominent personalities. She is also related to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Kavya Maran got her commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA from Warwick Business School. According to many reports, she co-owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad along with her father and has been the franchise CEO since 2018. Along with the IPL franchise, the Sun Group also owns SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League. Maran has become a regular face in the IPL auctions and games in the last couple of years. Cameras love her and she has also grown comfortable with them since first going viral a couple of years ago.

Kavya Maran Net Worth

According to a report by Jan Bharat Times, Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is approximately 409 crore rupees. While this is a minuscule amount when compared to her father, who topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of 19,000 crore rupees, it still shows her business acumen at such a young age.

The IPL Mega Auction 2025 will be held in Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Maran and her team will have the second least amount of money in the purse, just behind Rajasthan Royals, with just 45 crore rupees to work with. Will the ‘Sun’ rise on Hyderabad again?