Kavya Maran meme frenzy takes over as SRH records lowest-ever total in an IPL final

“It’s SRK vs Kavya Maran,” is what many cricket fans have said about today’s IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kavya Maran co-owns SRH along with her father, Kalanithi Maran. She also acts as the franchise’s CEO. On the other hand, KKR is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband, Jay Mehta. SRH CEO Kavya Maran's dejected look during the IPL 2024 final goes viral. (Screengrab)

As SRH crumbled to pieces at MA Chidambaram Stadium and made the lowest-ever score in the IPL history (113 runs in 18.3 overs), cricket fans can’t help but share memes on the owner of the IPL franchise.

About Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran is Kalanithi Maran’s daughter and the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. She became the Chief executive officer (CEO) of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and co-owns the franchise with her father.

Maran holds a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Warwick Business School in the UK.

Maran started trending on microblogging platform X after videos of her celebrating SRH’s thrilling 36-run victory over RR in Qualifier 2 went viral on social media. Many even praised her decision to acquire Pat Cummins for a hefty ₹20.5 crore during the IPL mini-auction. This move was initially met with criticism by cricket lovers. For those who may not know, Cummins is the second most expensive player in IPL history, with the first being Mitchell Starc, who was picked up by KKR for Rs. 24.75 crores.