IPL 2024 Final: RCB fan wants KKR vs SRH match to end in a draw. Redditors ask ‘why so salty?’
After RCB’s IPL 2024 campaign ended with a loss in the Eliminator against RR, an RCB fan wants today’s final between KKR and SRH in Chennai to end in a draw.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2024 campaign ended on May 22 after they lost the match to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in the Eliminator. RCB had won six matches in a row after losing all but one of their first eight matches of the 17th season. As the IPL franchise once again fails to realise their dream of clinching the league title, an RCB fan didn’t want any team (KKR or SRH) to win the trophy in the final at Chepauk stadium in Chennai today.
“I just hope both teams lose,” reads a meme posted by an RCB fan on the franchise’s fan page on Reddit. The post was marked under “heartbreak”.
The RCB fan, who goes by Dry_Bowl_ on Reddit, in the caption, wrote, “Me today.” He completed it with crying emoticons.
Check out RCB fan’s wish for IPL 2024 final below:
So far, the post has received close to 700 upvotes on Reddit. Additionally, it has received numerous comments.
Check out how Reddit users reacted to this post:
“Why so salty even after your journey ended?” wrote a Reddit user.
Another added, “It’s tough, bro. I want to see Pat Cummins lose, but I also want to see the entire KKR lose.”
“I’m okay with either team winning. I just want a good match,” said a third.
A fourth commented, “Whoever wins, I am happy with it.”
IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final:
The final match of the league will take place today, May 26, between Shreyas Iyer’s KKR and Pat Cummins’s SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have won the IPL trophy, with KKR securing it twice in 2012 and 2014 and SRH claiming the title in 2016.
Both teams have played 14 matches each. KKR is leading the points table, winning nine matches and earning 20 points. SRH, on the other hand, has won eight matches and earned 17 points.
