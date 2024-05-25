 Kavya Maran trends on X as SRH beats RR to reach IPL 2024 final: 'It's SRK vs her' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kavya Maran trends on X as SRH beats RR to reach IPL 2024 final: 'It's SRK vs her'

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 25, 2024 09:09 AM IST

Kavya Maran co-owns Sunrisers Hyderabad along with her father. She also acts as the franchise's CEO.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's co-owner Kavya Maran has become a social media sensation after the team's thrilling 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Her jubilant reaction went viral, capturing the electric atmosphere of the win. Fans flooded X to celebrate SRH's success. Notably, many praised Maran's decision to acquire Pat Cummins for a hefty 20.5 crore during the IPL mini-auction, a move initially met with criticism.

The image shows Kavya Maran celebrating SRH's win against RR in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.
The image shows Kavya Maran celebrating SRH's win against RR in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.

Here are some posts on the SRH CEO:

This individual shared a meme imagining Maran’s reply to those who trolled her for breaching the 20 crore mark for Par Cummings, making him the second-costliest player in the history of IPL.

The stage is set for an epic clash between IPL giants as Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the Qualifier 1 match, SRH lost to KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Social media is abuzz with fans taking the clash beyond the teams, framing it as a showdown between Kavya Maran and Shah Rukh Khan. SRK, Juhi Chawla, and her husband, Jay Mehta, own the KKR franchise.

This individual shared a series of photos that show Maran celebrating SRH’s win.

Here’s another viral video of her celebrating:

Who is Kavya Maran?

For the unversed, she is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. She became the Chief executive officer (CEO) of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018 and co-owns the franchise with her father.

She has a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Warwick Business School in the UK.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Kavya Maran trends on X as SRH beats RR to reach IPL 2024 final: 'It's SRK vs her'
