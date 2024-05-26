Google highlights IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH in Chennai with a doodle. Seen it yet?

The much-awaited day of the IPL 2024 season has arrived - it’s the summit clash. The final of this cricket tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today, May 26. It will be a showdown between two former league champions, with KKR having lifted the trophy twice in 2012 and 2014 and SRH winning the title in 2016. IPL 2024 Final: Ahead of the match between KKR and SRH, Google shared this doodle. (Google)

Google Doodle: IPL 2024 Final between KKR and SRH

As the excitement builds up for the marquee event, Google marked the thrilling IPL 2024 with a doodle. “This Doodle celebrates the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, also known as IPL17 or TATA IPL 2024, taking place in Chennai,” read the description of the doodle.

It also stated, “This year’s tournament has been brimming with excitement, and many are eager to see which team will be crowned champion.”

The doodle features the Google logo surrounded by illustrations of excited KKR and SRH fans rooting for their respective teams at the thrilling finale.

It also showcases a cricket pitch with a ball, bat, and stumps.

The doodle further highlighted the journey of the two teams to the final of the 17th edition of the IPL, which is organised by the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI).

“The tournament started with ten teams from all over India split into two different groups. Every team played a total of 14 games — seven home and seven away. After the group stage, the top four teams advanced to the high-stakes Qualifier and Eliminator stages. Through perseverance and teamwork, both teams have come out on top to face off in the IPL17 finals,” the text about the doodle further read.

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Squad for the summit clash

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Phil Salt (wk).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Singh.