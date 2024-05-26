IPL Final 2024: Ahead of SRH vs KKR showdown, social media users abuzz with excitement

IPL Final: As the highly anticipated final IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders draws closer, the excitement among fans and followers of cricket continues to build. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, and both teams are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for this epic showdown. The atmosphere is electric as supporters, united in their anticipation, take to social media to express their excitement and show unwavering support for their favourite teams. (Also Read: Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins visit Chennai beach, pose with IPL trophy. Watch viral video) IPL final, KKR vs SRH: Social media to expressed their excitement and showed unwavering support for their favourite teams. (AFP)

Just before the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and SRH captain Pat Cummins, visited a beach in Chennai. The two engaged in a light-hearted banter while travelling in an auto. At the end of the video they also posed with the IPL trophy.

The two teams played 27 games, with the winning KKR , 18 of them against the SRH. In addition, the two-time victors have defeated SRH in their last two matches, which included this week's Qualifier 1 triumph. The two teams have already faced off four times in the playoffs, with each team winning two of those encounters despite this being their first meeting in the final.