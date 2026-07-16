'Not in good shape but…': Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast, calls for Parliament march

"I’m not in good shape but not so bad either... Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament," Wangchuk said in a post on X, a day before the Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea seeking urgent medical intervention.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, in a latest video message, said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike despite mounting concerns over his health, urging supporters to join him and the Cockroach Janta Party for a peaceful march to the Parliament on July 20 instead of asking him to end his fast.

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Delhi HC hearing on Thursday The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar.

The petition, filed on Wednesday, seeks directions to admit the activist to a hospital, ensure he receives appropriate medical treatment and provide him with nutritional support through force-feeding, if necessary.

Also Read | Who has supported Sonam Wangchuk so far? A look at list of politicians, actors amid hunger strike concerns

‘Won’t end fast': Wangchuk The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a one-day mass hunger strike on today in solidarity with Wangchuk and students across the country.

In a post on X, the CJP said, "Tomorrow, July 16th, join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country."

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Wednesday that he would not end his fast as doing so would send a message that the protests were not serious.

In a video message, he said that although he was losing muscle mass, his heart and other vital organs were functioning well and his medical reports remained normal.

He appealed to supporters and well-wishers to participate in a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 instead of urging him to call off the fast.

Also Read | 'Force feed Sonam Wangchuk': Plea in Delhi HC seeks liquid diet, hospitalisation for climate activist on hunger strike

Wangchuk receives support CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk's condition had worsened significantly during the fast.

As concern over his condition mounted, leaders across political parties, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike.

The CJP, which has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days over the NEET issue, also unveiled a five-point examination reform charter on Tuesday, claiming support for its agitation was growing across political parties.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman urged the government to begin talks with Wangchuk, saying India should not "sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed."

Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur "Silencer" Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, also appealed to the public to pay attention to Wangchuk's worsening health, saying he did not want the activist to die.