Who has supported Sonam Wangchuk so far? A look at list of politicians, actors amid hunger strike concerns

Educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has continued his indefinite hunger strike, refusing to call off his protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As concerns over his health grow, several politicians and actors have come out in support and urged him to end his fast. Several public figures, including AAP's Atishi and TMC's Mahua Moitra, have expressed their support for Wangchuk. (PTI/X via @Cockroachisback)

The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has now entered its 25th day. Wangchuk, 59, joined the demonstration on June 28 and began his indefinite hunger strike at the venue in support of the campaign. Follow live updates related to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

With concerns rising over his worsening health, several public figures, including actors, writers and politicians, have expressed their support for Wangchuk while urging him to end his hunger strike.

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Here are some of the personalities who have backed the activist: