Uttarakhand CM Dhami says over 25,000 women in Chamoli became ‘Lakhpati Didis’, Congress MLA praises development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said more than 25,000 women in Chamoli have become Lakhpati Didis while over 42,000 women have been linked with self-help groups, highlighting women-led economic empowerment as one of the state's key development achievements. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored Prime Minister Modi's leadership in delivering welfare programs and infrastructure improvements that have earned public trust across three consecutive elections. (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme at Gopeshwar under the 'Seva, Sushasan Evam Samarpan' campaign, Dhami said the government's objective is to take governance to people's doorsteps rather than making citizens visit government offices. He said the first phase of the campaign saw participation from over six lakh people across Uttarakhand, with more than 60,000 grievances resolved on the spot.

The Chief Minister said over 48,000 farmers in Chamoli had received more than ₹196 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, while 872 homestays had been established under the Deendayal Homestay Scheme, generating local employment. He also highlighted investment proposals worth ₹3.75 lakh crore, expansion of tourism and startup initiatives, and said more than 34,000 youths had secured government jobs through a transparent recruitment process.

Women's empowerment focus Dhami said strengthening women's livelihoods remained a priority for the government. He said over 42,000 women in Chamoli had been linked with self-help groups and more than 25,000 had become Lakhpati Didis. He urged people to participate in the ongoing public outreach campaign and avail the benefits of government welfare schemes, adding that the administration was committed to ensuring development reached every eligible beneficiary.

Congress MLA's remarks The programme also drew political attention after Badrinath Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola publicly praised the Chief Minister from the stage.

Butola said opposition legislators are often accused of being neglected, but claimed that the maximum development work had been carried out in his own constituency. He thanked Dhami for ensuring development without political discrimination.

His remarks come at a time when the BJP and the Congress have been engaged in political exchanges over development issues in the state, making the public endorsement significant.

Referring to the recent theft at the Badrinath temple, Dhami described the incident as serious and said the government would ensure the strictest possible action against those responsible, adding that the matter would not be allowed to be politicised.