The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has expressed “regret” before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the delay in taking action against a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Naurangpur, Gurugram, for allegedly violating pollution control norms. HSPCB seals equipment at Naurangpur RMC plant after NGT scrutiny

In an affidavit filed during Tuesday’s hearing, HSPCB member secretary Yogesh Kumar stated that “the board expresses regret for the delay in taking action against the RMC plant”. The tribunal’s principal bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, had earlier sought an explanation from the board for failing to act against the unit despite multiple inspections in March and June.

HSPCB’s latest inspection report dated June 29 recommended closure of the RMC plant on Taudu Road for failing to implement adequate air pollution control measures and operating without valid authorisation to handle hazardous and other waste. Kumar stated that the closure order was approved on Wednesday, and one DG set, two compressors and conveyor belts at the site were subsequently sealed. The NGT directed the board to effectively implement the closure order and ceasing all operations at the site following the sealing.

“The action against the defaulting units came after years of inaction from the board and district administration, despite repeated complaints about no effective implementation of pollution control norms,” said Dharampal, a resident living next to the plant, who filed the petition before the NGT in January.

Naurangpur residents alleged that the plant had been operating near residential areas and a school since 2023. “It took years of fighting and running from pillar to post at each governing department to finally get justice. Several villagers suffered from asthma and other respiratory ailments during the period,” said (Retd.) Subedar Rohtash.

According to Rohtash, transit mixers continued to ply on Taudu Road despite the closure. “The board officials have assured us that the polluting vehicles carrying uncovered construction material will not be allowed to pass through the stretch,” he said.

HSPCB officials said two RMC plants operating from the same plot would remain sealed until further directions from the tribunal. The NGT will decide the next date of hearing in a formal order to be issued later this week.