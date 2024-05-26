Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins visit Chennai beach, pose with IPL trophy. Watch viral video

IPL final: As the final showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad draws near, the anticipation is palpable. The match is set to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Team captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins added to the excitement with a visit to a beach in Chennai. The two shared a light-hearted banter while travelling in autos, and even took a moment to pose with the coveted IPL trophy. IPL final: Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins pose with IPL trophy. (Instagram/@IPL)

The video was shared on Instagram by the official handle of IPL. It opens to show Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins getting inside an auto. While Iyer seems to be comfortable travelling in an auto, Cummins doesn't. The latter also expresses his thoughts on the humidity in Chennai. At the end of the clip, the two are seen posing with the trophy at the beach.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on May 26. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

There have been 27 games between the two teams, with the Kolkata Knight Riders defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 times. The two-time past winners have also triumphed over the Orange Army in their prior two encounters, including this week's Qualifier 1 victory. Although this is the first time the two teams have faced off in a final, they had already faced off four times in the playoffs, with each side winning two of those meetings.