Amitabh Bachchan feels bad for 'pretty young lady' Kavya Maran after IPL loss: 'Turning her face away from cameras...'

'I felt bad for her'

The veteran actor began by writing, "The IPL final is over and KKR have won a most convincing victory... SRH were simply outplayed... disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team, and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches."

He then spoke about the 'most touching' moment from Sunday's IPL 2024 final, writing, “But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady... the owner of SRH, in the stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion. I felt bad for her!! Never mind... tomorrow is another day... my dear!!”

‘Do not give up’

Amitabh added, "Indeed... to quote that famous line from the film Gone with the Wind, when the character of Rhett Butler, played by the great Clark Gable turns away from his lady love Scarlett O’ Hara, played by the inimitable Vivien Leigh, in the climax and leaves saying: “Frankly... I couldn’t give a damn!! And she responds as he walks away:’.. I'll get him back... after all tomorrow is another day...’

The actor wrote in conclusion, "Yes, yes, yes... to all that fail... do not give up... for 'tomorrow is another day… my love (red heart emoji)."

Celebs laud KKR

Soon after KKR's win, actor and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, took to X (formerly Twitter), tweeting, “Congratulations for such an incredible win and your third IPL title @KKRiders @iamsrk @iam_juhi. Hard Luck @SunRisers. You guys were great throughout the tournament...”

Actor Ajay Devgn also to X on Monday, tweeting, "Congratulations @KKRiders and my friend @iamsrk for a successful season. Truly a dominating performance at the finals." Many other Bollywood celebrities – including Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar– took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Team KKR and Shah Rukh, who is the co-owner of the KKR, for lifting the IPL 2024 winners' trophy.