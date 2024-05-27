KKR’s 'incredible' IPL 2024 win: Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan congratulate Shah Rukh Khan

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final match on Sunday, held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the win with his team, family, and friends. Many Bollywood celebrities – including Preity Zinta and Ranveer Singh – took to social media to congratulate the actor, who is the co-owner of the KKR, for lifting the IPL 2024 winners' trophy. Also read: Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win Preity Zinta reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's team KKR winning IPL 2024; the actor kissed Gautam Gambhir after Sunday's match.

Celebs laud KKR

Taking to Instagram stories, actor Ranveer Singh tagged KKR and Shah Rukh and wrote, “Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort.” Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the official Instagram post of KKR tagging Shah Rukh on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the champions.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a photo from the match of Shah Rukh with his signature open-arms pose and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai (Brother's victory! IPL trophy is his. Congratulations and love to my brother)!”

‘Congratulations for such an incredible win’

Actor and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, took to X (formerly Twitter), tweeting, “Congratulations for such an incredible win and your third IPL title @KKRiders @iamsrk @iam_juhi. Hard Luck @SunRisers. You guys were great throughout the tournament...”

Singer Sophie Choudry also tweeted, “Beyond thrilled for KKR!! What a team!! They have been incredible throughout the season and totally outplayed their opponents today! So happy for you @ShreyasIyer15 and of course for the bestest @iamsrk...”

Cricketers react to KKR win

Not just celebs, cricketers also showered love on the team and Shah Rukh. Giving a shout-out to Shah Rukh, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer tweeted, “Special mention to the heartbeat of this team @iamsrk! Thank you for all your words of inspiration and encouragement.”

Suresh Raina tweeted, “Congrats to the best team and deserving champion of #IPL2O24 @KKRiders. Well done @SunRisers for an exceptional season as well. @iamsrk bhai party pathan ke ghar pe hai ya Chennai mein?”

Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “Congratulations to @KKRiderson being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhirfor his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year!