'Sorry Kavya Maran' posts flood X after SRH faces heartbreak at IPL 2024 final

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shattered SunRisers Hyderabad yesterday at the IPL final by eight wickets. With the lowest score ever in an IPL final, SRH's performance in the championship game was dismal. They smashed the previous record recorded by Chennai Super Kings after being bowled out for just 113 in 18.3 overs. Kavya Maran breaks down following SRH's defeat in IPL 2024 Final.(IPL)

After the match, when KKR ran to the ground to celebrate, SRH owner, Kavya Maran broke down in tears. At first, she applauded KKR for their win, however soon, she turned around and was in tears.

Later, when Kavya Maran's crying clip went viral, numerous people took to X and started posting memes on her. Later, many people also came forward and apologised to her for the defeat. (Also Read: Kavya Maran meme frenzy takes over as SRH records lowest-ever total in an IPL final)

SRH's Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, the team's two great openers, were out of the after just two overs. After six overs and with Rahul Tripathi out for nine during the Powerplay, SRH was in serious trouble at 41/3.

There was not much resistance from the middle and lower order. Heinrich Klaasen scored 16 runs, but Abdul Samad (4) and Shahbaz Ahmed (8) could not raise the score. The innings ended with SRH scoring 113, the lowest score ever by a side batting first in an IPL final. (Also Read: IPL final: As KKR lifts trophy, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto react: ‘A potato in your biryani!’)

KKR since the beginning of the match had a strong hold over the game. They scored 75/1 in the Powerplay. Despite losing Sunil Narine early, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued to bat aggressively. KKR reached the mark in just 9.4 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer contributing an undefeated half-century. Shreyas Iyer was the other unbeaten player on the other end.