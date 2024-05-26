IPL final: As KKR lifts trophy, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto react: ‘A potato in your biryani!’

The IPL season 17 has come to an end, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifting the trophy. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a target of 114 runs which KKR was able to score in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. As Shah Rukh Khan’s team celebrated at MA Chidambaram stadium, many people took to X to share their reactions. Several excited fans and followers of KKR expressed their joy over the win. Along with that, brands such as Zomato, Swiggy, BlinkIt and more have also posted their reactions. (Also Read: Lights, camera, cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more attend IPL showdown between SRH and KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024. (ANI)

Here’s how the brands are celebrating:

After Travis Head won the toss and decided to bat first, KKR bowled SRH for 113. Mitchell Starc dismissed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma in the beginning of the match. Then KKR further tightened their grip throughout the innings, eventually bowling the team out in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell was KKR's standout bowler, taking 3 for 19 in 2.3 overs.

When the match ended and KKR lifted the trophy West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the team. She took to X and wrote, “Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come."