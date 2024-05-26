Lights, camera, cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more attend IPL showdown between SRH and KKR

As India is glued to their screens, watching the IPL final showdown between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), numerous fans and followers of SRH are disappointed. Mitchell Starc picked two of the three wickets that SRH lost in the powerplay. They lost their fourth wicket in the tenth over, and Andre Russell took the big wicket of Aiden Markram in the eleventh. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at SRH vs KKR.

As people are watching the match in anticipation of what will happen next, many celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and others were also spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While a few of them cheered on their favourite teams, some even had tense reactions. (Also Read: Kavya Maran meme frenzy takes over as SRH records lowest-ever total in an IPL final)

Check out who all from Bollywood are attending the match:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen cheering for KKR.

Juhi Chawla was clapping for her team.

Janhvi Kapoor andRajkummar Rao were seen sitting together.

Here's an image of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

SRH broke the record for lowest scores in the IPL final. They were all out for 113. Team captain Pat Cummins, scored 24 runs, being the highest. All the six bowlers from KKR took the wickets. Among them Andre Russell took the big wicket.