 Lights, camera, cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more attend IPL showdown between SRH and KKR | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lights, camera, cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more attend IPL showdown between SRH and KKR

ByVrinda Jain
May 26, 2024 09:32 PM IST

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and others were also spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

As India is glued to their screens, watching the IPL final showdown between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), numerous fans and followers of SRH are disappointed. Mitchell Starc picked two of the three wickets that SRH lost in the powerplay. They lost their fourth wicket in the tenth over, and Andre Russell took the big wicket of Aiden Markram in the eleventh.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at SRH vs KKR.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at SRH vs KKR.

As people are watching the match in anticipation of what will happen next, many celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and others were also spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While a few of them cheered on their favourite teams, some even had tense reactions. (Also Read: Kavya Maran meme frenzy takes over as SRH records lowest-ever total in an IPL final)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out who all from Bollywood are attending the match:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen cheering for KKR.

Juhi Chawla was clapping for her team.

Janhvi Kapoor andRajkummar Rao were seen sitting together.

Here's an image of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

SRH broke the record for lowest scores in the IPL final. They were all out for 113. Team captain Pat Cummins, scored 24 runs, being the highest. All the six bowlers from KKR took the wickets. Among them Andre Russell took the big wicket.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Lights, camera, cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more attend IPL showdown between SRH and KKR
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On