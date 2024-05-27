Kavya Maran wipes her tears, enters SRH dressing room after losing IPL final to KKR: 'I had to come and tell you...'

Lifting the spirits at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp after the heartbreaking defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, franchise owner Kavya Maran visited the dressing room of the Orange Army for a pep talk with the crestfallen side. Pat Cummins and Co. were outplayed by a ruthless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side in the final of the IPL 2024 at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Kavya Maran visited the dressing room of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2024 final(PTI-SRH)

A teary-eyed Kavya was seen waving goodbye to the SRH fans as the franchise owner left the Chepauk stand. Kavya attended all of SRH's games in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. With KKR crowned the champions of the IPL for the third time, Kavya visited the SRH dressing room to congratulate his team for a remarkable season. Sunrisers Hyderabad capped off a record-fest season in the IPL 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Kavya Maran breaks down into tears after SRH lose IPL final to KKR, refuses to be consoled in heartbreaking scenes

The 2016 champions shattered their own record for the highest-ever IPL total in the league stage this season. “You all have made so so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. Really, I mean, you've redefined how we play T20 cricket. And everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen today. But really, great job, with the bat and ball. Thank you so much, and even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in numbers because of the potential you guys had,” Kavya said.

SRH finished second on the IPL 2024 points table with 17 points from 14 games. The former champions outclassed Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) to set a date for the final with table-toppers KKR. However, SRH posted the lowest-ever total in the history of the IPL final, losing the summit clash by eight wickets. SRH finished runners-up in the IPL for the second time. “Everyone is talking about us. Even if KKR won, everyone would be talking about the style of cricket we've played. Thank you guys, take care. Don't look like this. We played in the finals. It wasn't just any other game,” Kavya added.