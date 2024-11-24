Dhanush's Rolex watch is a class apart and can easily rival the price of luxury cars in India, it costs…

A good watch can instantly elevate your style and bring a classy air to any outfit. Dhanush recently wore a stunning Rolex watch that perfectly complemented his simple ethnic ensemble. The high-end watch's price tag could rival that of a luxury car or even a decent 2BHK flat in Mumbai. Let’s take a closer look at the watch and discover what makes it so special. Dhanush wore a Rolex Day-Date 40 watch.(chrono24India.com)

Watch price

Dhanush sported a dazzling Rolex Day-Date watch that marked the zenith of sophistication. Rolex, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, has mastered the art of creating timepieces that double as the ultimate luxury statement pieces.

The olive-green dial, adorned with Arabic numerals, created an opulent contrast against the platinum bracelet’s shine. The bracelet, known as the President bracelet, is a hallmark of Rolex's design. It is further complemented by the Rolex's signature fluted bezel that capture the watch's immaculate brilliance.

The analog watch stood out with its timeless prowess, exuding luxurious energy that seamlessly elevates the wearer's look. With a price tag of $160,000 (Rs. 1,35,09,000 or Rs.1.35 crore), this exquisite timepiece is not just an accessory, it’s an immaculate, luxury statement piece, embodying true prestige and elegance.

Feud between Dhanush and Nayanthara

Recently the internet shook as Nayanthara on Instagram addressed an open letter to Dhanush, calling him ‘vile’, as he withheld the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the usage of footage and songs from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush was the producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Her letter also claimed that he filed a lawsuit and sent her a legal notice of Rs. 10 crores for using 3 seconds of BTS visual from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary.