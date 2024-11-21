Nayanthara, Dhanush ignore each other as they attend wedding amid feud over Netflix documentary. Watch

Actors Nayanthara and Dhanush attended producer Aakash Baskaran’s wedding on Thursday and ignored each other amid the feud over the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The former’s security posted a video on Instagram that saw them ignoring each other despite being seated in the front row with an aisle between them. (Also Read: Nayanthara expresses gratitude to SRK, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for providing NOCs for documentary) Nayanthara and Dhanush are feuding over her Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairytale.

Nayanthara, Dhanush ignore each other

The security firm posted a video of Nayanthara attending the wedding dressed in a pink saree and her hair up in a bun. Vignesh also accompanied her in a traditional white veshti. The actor posed for a few pictures before sitting in the front row at the wedding and chatting with other guests. The camera soon cuts and shows Dhanush sitting in the front row too, on the other end of the aisle.

The video was soon circulated on X (formerly Twitter), and people thought it hilarious that the actors were sitting beside each other but ignoring each other’s presence. One even posted a picture of Sivakarthikeyan with Nayanthara and Vignesh, calling them Dhanush’s ‘nightmares’.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and several other celebrities also attended the wedding.

The much-talked-about feud

It all began when Nayanthara posted an open letter to Dhanush on her Instagram, calling him out for not giving her a no-objection certificate for using Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s footage in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was directed by Vignesh and saw Nayanthara in the lead role, it’s where they fell in love. She also claimed that he sued them for ₹10 crore over a 3-second behind-the-scenes footage used in the trailer.

While Dhanush didn’t react to the claim, his father Kasthuri Raja told Tamil Samayam, “Work is important to us. We are moving forward. We don’t have time to answer those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Much like me, my son is focused only on his work.” He refused to comment on the allegations that Nayanthara had to wait for two years for the NOC.