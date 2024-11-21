New Delhi, South cinema star Nayanthara has thanked producers Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others for providing NOCs to use footage from the films they produced in her Netflix documentary. Nayanthara expresses gratitude to SRK, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for providing NOCs for documentary

In a statement, posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the actor listed out all the producers who gave her No Objection Certificates without any "hesitation or delay" for the documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale", currently streaming on Netflix.

The post comes days after Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", which he had produced. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

"Every film I have worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments. Among these, many films are especially close to my heart, and I wished to include those memories and scenes in our documentary.

"When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates , they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them," Nayanthara said in her latest statement.

From Bollywood, she thanked superstar Shah Rukh and his producer-wife Gauri Khan. The actor had played the leading lady in the 2023 blockbuster "Jawan" that was produced by the couple's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Nayanthara also thanked Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who owns the banner Red Giant Movies, as well as Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and the team at AGS Entertainment S. Aghoram, S. Ganesh, and S. Suresh.

Prominent names from the Tamil Nadu film industry, including K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and filmmaker AR Murugadoss of AR Murugadoss productions, also feature in the list.

Nayanthara expressed her gratitude to Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan from the Telugu industry.

In "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale", the actor looks back on her journey towards love and superstardom amidst personal struggles and triumphs in this intimate documentary. It also features her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.