Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan lovingly cradle their twins in first public appearance since feud with Dhanush. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 19, 2024 06:28 PM IST

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were clicked with their twins Uyir and Ulag on Tuesday afternoon.

Actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, were clicked at the airport on Tuesday. The couple were heading out of Mumbai, accompanied by their twins Uyir and Ulag. They seem to have gone on a relaxing birthday vacation if Vignesh’s Instagram stories are anything to go by. (Also Read: Nayanthara's Netflix docu Beyond The Fairy Tale doesn't know what makes Diana Kurian a superstar)

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were clicked with their sons Uyir and Ulag at the airport.
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan head on vacay

Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance since the actor posted an open letter calling out Dhanush. Nayanthara dressed in a white kurta and pyjama with a dark dupatta, while Vignesh opted for a white T-shirt and tan shorts. Their children twinned in matching T-shirts and shorts, with each parent carrying one of them and cradling them close. Vignesh can also be seen distracting his son and playing with him as they walk through the airport.

While it’s unknown where the couple were heading, Vignesh posted videos on his Instagram stories of a room filled with flowers for Nayanthara, wishing her a happy birthday. A ‘happy birthday’ streamer was also hung up at a window. The actor turned 40 on November 18 and the couple seemed unbothered by recent controversy, even flashing a smile to the paparazzo while heading into the airport.

A screen grab of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram stories.
Controversy over Nayanthara’s documentary

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was released on Netflix on November 18. However, on November 16, Nayanthara penned an open letter addressing Dhanush on her Instagram. She claimed that Dhanush, who had produced Vignesh’s 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with Nayanthara, was suing them for 10 crore for a 3-second clip in the trailer used without his no-objection certificate. She also alleged that they waited 2 years for him to let them use the film’s clips, claiming that he held a grudge against the couple.

While Dhanush did not respond to the allegations publicly, his legal team sent the couple a letter that he was within his rights. Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja also refused to speak on the controversy recently.

