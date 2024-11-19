Vignesh Shivan says he was compared to a dog when he went public with Nayanthara: ‘Why can't the beast land the beauty?’

Director Vignesh Shivan spoke about the public reaction to him dating actor Nayanthara. In Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on Netflix, the director addresses the offensive meme about them, comparing them to Beauty and the Beast. (Also Read: Nagarjuna talks about Nayanthara's ‘turbulent’ relationship in the past: ‘We would dread her phone ringing’) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai in 2022.

‘We pay the price for it’

Vignesh said in the documentary that he was cognizant of the chatter around their relationship when they went public. “The first famous meme that came out was – no one can stop it if the beauty chooses the beast. I was compared to a dog. They said Nagoor Biryani (from Nagore) was being offered to a dog. The meme had both of our pictures,” he said emotionally.

He then questioned what was wrong about him dating Nayanthara, adding, “Why can’t the beast land the beauty? What’s so wrong if the beauty chooses the beast? Life is so uncertain that a bus conductor can become a superstar (Rajinikanth). Reaching a certain place in life doesn’t come that easily.”

Vignesh also stated that he and Nayanthara have ‘paid a price’ for their love. “You have to pay a price for it. And we have to pay it monthly, sometimes weekly,” he made light of it, referring to the trolling. Nayanthara then admitted to feeling ‘guilty’ about it. “Sometimes, I feel very guilty that if I was not a part of his life, probably his life would have been a little more easier and maybe happier and better.” The director disagreed with her.

About Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale delves into the actor’s love life and career, charting her journey from her debut to now. Actors like Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Parvathy Thiruvothu discuss her journey and what sets her apart from the rest.

The documentary recently ran into trouble when Dhanush’s legal team sent the producers a legal notice for using clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his NOC. Nayanthara penned an open letter calling him out for it.