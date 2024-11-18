When Dhanush revealed to Radhika Sarathkumar that Nayanthara was dating Vignesh Shivan: ‘Do you have any shame?’

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was released on Netflix on November 18. The documentary explores the actor’s life, relationships and career. As part of it, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan revealed how they fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, with Radhika Sarathkumar recollecting how Dhanush told her they were dating. (Also Read: Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale review: A disappointing carefully crafted happily ever after) Dhanush was the one to tell Radhika Sarathkumar about Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's relationship.

‘Don’t you know that Wikki and Nayan are together?’

In the documentary, Nayanthara revealed that while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Pondicherry, she remembers looking at Vignesh directing Vijay Sethupathi and thinking he looked ‘cute’. After wrapping up her portions, she texted Vignesh that she missed being on set. Still, the director never considered dating her, thinking Nayanthara was ‘pranking him’ when she expressed interest.

Radhika, who played Vijay’s mother in the film, recollected how Dhanush, who was producing the film, called her to spill the tea about their dating. Like the rest of the film’s team, the actor claims she didn’t know they were in love until Dhanush jokingly teased her for not telling him about it.

She said, “It was Dhanush actually who called me and said, akka (sister), do you have any shame at all? I was like, what are you saying? He tells me, akka, aren't you aware of what's happening? Don't you know that Wikki (Vignesh) and Nayan are going out together? I said, ‘What the hell are you saying?’ (laughs) I knew nothing.”

Dhanush-Nayanthara feud over documentary

Despite producing the film and indirectly playing cupid in Nayanthara and Vignesh’s love story, Dhanush and the actor are engaged in a legal battle over her documentary.

Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush on Saturday, accusing him of not letting her use clips from the film she and her husband worked on. She also claimed his legal team asked them to shell over ₹10 crore for 3-second-long behind-the-scenes footage in the trailer. Dhanush’s legal team responded, giving them 24 hours to remove the footage.