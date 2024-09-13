Radhika Sarathkumar bumps into Virat Kohli on flight from London to Chennai; thanks him for giving her a selfie

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bumped into each other on a flight from London to Chennai. The actor shared the selfie they took together, thanking the cricketer for indulging her and sharing her experience with him. (Also Read: Radhika Sarathkumar: ‘Told my husband to come out in support of women artistes, it will give hope’) Virat Kohli indulged Radhika Sarathkumar for a selfie.

Radhika Sarathkumar on Virat Kohli

Radhika shared a picture of her and Virat on a flight on her X (formerly Twitter). Both can be seen dressed in tee-shirts and smiling for the click. The actor described Virat as someone who ‘has the heart of millions’, writing, “An Icon @imVkohli loved by millions, was a pleasure to meet him on the travel back frm London to Chennai. Said he was playing here , wish him more success. Thanks for the selfie (folded hands emojis).”

Fans were thrilled to see them together. One fan commented, “That's the closest to a personal social media post from Virat we've got and we'll be getting in a long long long time.” Another wrote, “Question is, which serial of yours does he like.” Numerous Virat fans commented, “King Kohli” under the post while another called them “2 icons in 1 frame”. One fan commented, “Lovely to see iconic actress giving such amount of respect to one of our greatest batters, this is nice.”

Virat Kohli in Chennai

Virat is in Chennai for the upcoming two-test match Test series between India and Bangladesh. The first match is scheduled to take place on September 19 and he arrived in Chennai on the early hours of Friday. Virat, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their children Vamika and Akaay have been residing in London off late. This series marks his return to Test cricket after a break for the birth of his son in February.

Radhika was most recently seen in Merry Christmas in Tamil, Operation Raavan in Telugu and Pavi Caretaker in Malayalam. She also headlines the TV show Thayamma Kudumbathaar.