Radhika Sarathkumar: ‘Told my husband to come out in support of women artistes, it will give hope’

Top actors should break their silence on the Justice Hema Committee report, and express solidarity with female actors who have been treated unfairly in the film industry, says actor Radhika Sarathkumar. (Also Read: Why has no actor in Kollywood spoken up for Chinmayi Sripada, asks Radhika Sarathkumar) Sarathkumar and Radhika have been married since 2021.

Their statement endorsing support to the women in the Malayalam film industry who have been wronged would raise the hopes of female actors who faced harassment, she said.

‘I have told my husband…’

The Hema committee report had made shocking revelations on sexual harassment, casting couch practices and lobbying in the Malayalam film industry.

"Their simple statement will give hope to the women who have gone through the harassment. I have told my husband (R Sarathkumar) that male actors are the most highly paid in the industry. So, he too should come out in support of the women artistes who are facing problems," Radhika told reporters in Chennai.

‘I didn’t file any complaint'

Radhika had recently alleged that hidden cameras were placed inside the vanity vans of a Malayalam film set, said that she clarified the issue with the Special Investigating Team which called her and asked for it.

"They asked for a clarification, which I gave. I didn't file any complaint," she added. She sought an early end to unfair practices in the film industry and a mechanism that will ensure the safety of women artistes.

Radhika said in August that she has seen men watching clips of women on their phones. “I have seen this. I have seen videos of women changing clothes in their caravans,” she had said, adding, “I was very angry. I insisted that I needed to be safe…I said that I did not want the caravan and returned to my room.”

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.