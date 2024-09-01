Radhika Sarathkumar details how it took 4 years for Hema Committee report to be published

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reacted to the findings of the recently released Hema Committee report that gives explosive details of sexual harassment and exploitations faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. (Also Read: Rajinikanth when asked about the Hema Committee report: ‘I don't know anything about that, sorry’) Radhika Sarathkumar has been vocal about the findings of the Hema Committee report.

Radhika on how it took 4 years

Radhika elaborated on the initiative by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), that led to the findings of the Hema Committee Report. She added that the report was not made public for four years and the details were made public only after court order.

Speaking with ANI, she said, “The Hema Committee was started by WCC, a group of women who are standing up for women's rights and working conditions...they had gone to the Hema Committee. But, after the report was constituted, it was not published. It had gone to the government and it was lying there for four years till they went to court. The court had to tell them to release the findings. So once it came out, a lot of allegations came. And it has gone out of proportion in Kerala with naming the artists who are in the top bracket of the Malayalam film industry.”

“This whole thing is for the protection of women...In my long career, I have seen a lot of things which we have to keep changing. Times have changed and people's characters have changed. Education and lifestyle have gone up. How we address it is very important,” Radhika added.

The Justice K Hema Committee report

A redacted version of the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public, earlier this month. The report containing shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals has taken the whole industry by storm.

Since then, serious allegations of sexual abuse have been made by several actors against prominent figures in Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh. Mohanlal and other AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) members resigned from their positions after the findings.