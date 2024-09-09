Anushka Sharma holds baby boy Akaay in her arms in video with Virat Kohli from London. Watch

Ever since the birth of their son Akaay in February this year, Anushka Sharma has been living mostly in London with her kids. Husband-cricketer Virat Kohli often visits them when he is not playing. Now, an undated video of the couple out on a stroll in London is doing the rounds on social media. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take son Akaay flower shopping in London Anushka Sharma was seen with Virat Kohli and their son in a new video.

Anushka and Virat spotted with their son

Even though Anushka and Virat have been keeping a low profile and shielding their children – little Akaay and daughter Vamika – from the public eye, videos and pictures of them spending quality time with their family keep surfacing on social media.

In a recent such video, Anushka holds son Akaay in her arms as Virat stands beside them near what looks like a park. The star kid's nanny is also seen in the clip, but little Akaay's face is not visible. Vamika is also not seen in the video that is being shared on fan pages.

Check out the clip:

In the caption, the fan wrote, "Baby Akaay in Anushka’s hands. Recent clip of Virat and Anushka from London. This video was posted by a user yesterday. So, if the video was taken yesterday, then Anushka surely went to London."

The actor was recently in Mumbai for promotional events; it is not clear if and when she left or plans to leave India. Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. Since then, Anushka has visited India many times.

‘Sometimes I cook and sometimes my husband cooks’

Anushka recently made a public appearance at an event in Mumbai. The actor revealed that both she and Virat cook for their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

"We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children," Anushka said at an event organised by Slurrp Farm.