Vignesh Shivan posts unseen clip from Nayanthara documentary with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan music: ‘It's painful’

After posting behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan on his Instagram stories, director Vignesh Shivan continues to fight against Dhanush not allowing them to use clips from the film for the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. He posted an unseen clip and penned a long note, hoping ‘some day’ people get where the couple are coming from. (Also Read: When Dhanush revealed to Radhika Sarathkumar that Nayanthara was dating Vignesh Shivan: ‘Do you have any shame?’) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been fighting back against Dhanush not letting them use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.(Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan posts unseen clips

Vignesh posted raw footage from a video that sees Nayanthara and Vignesh spend time with their twin sons Uyir and Ulag. The song featured in the footage is Kannaana Kanne from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It also shows Vignesh talking about his love for Nayanthara as their family grows.

He also wrote a long note for Nayanthara. “when there is love…. We don’t need anything else. thank you for defining what Love is! Your face, your heart, your behaviour … every minute of your life after we met has been dedicated to me my uyir! There can be no one like you! @nayanthara my thangamey, who can only love soooooo purely & deeeply!” he wrote, adding, “The fact that you are honest … that fact that you are strong .. the Fact that you demand respect … the fact that you are kind and vulnerable too makes you the most unique character I have ever come across in my life!”

He also wrote that Nayanthara has always ‘inspired’ him, and that he ‘looks up’ to her. He also wrote that ‘every part of life’ has been beautiful since he met her. “10 years back when I knew we were in love .. all I wanted was a lifetime with you with utmost happiness, with a lot of babies, with amazing moments filled with a lot of positivity with a lot of good people around us!”

On being unable to use the footage

Vignesh then went on to call it ‘painful’ that the documentary wasn’t fully what they envisioned, despite it being a ‘dream come true’ moment for them. “There are so many of my lines that failed to be a part of the documentary for reasons the world knows! Yes it’s painful that it’s not on Netflix! But it can always reach people with all the other options the world has given to us!” he wrote.

He also added, “And may be some day, some day, some good day…… People will really understand where we are coming from!!! I hope! That day comes soon! Here’s one version that you actually haven’t seen my uyir. This is a voice over version that couldn’t make it due to copyright issues. but here it is for you! Love you my uyir.”

Nayanthara seemed overwhelmed by his sweet gift as she commented, “Uyir I don’t know what have I done to deserve ur love. nothing I do will be enough to match the kind of love you have on me. All I can say is I promise to love u with all my heart, soul n every cell of my body. As I always say, I love you wayyy more than words can ever explain. i’m forever grateful to God for giving me you.”

What happened

Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush on Saturday, accusing him of not letting her use clips from the film she and her husband worked on. She also claimed his legal team asked them to shell over ₹10 crore for 3-second-long behind-the-scenes footage in the trailer. Dhanush’s legal team responded, giving them 24 hours to remove the footage.