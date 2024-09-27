Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate sons Uyir, Ulag's birthday in Greece, share posts: Thank you for this surreal life

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared birthday posts for their sons Uyir and Ulag as they turned two. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the duo shared pictures from Greece as they celebrated the special occasion there. (Also Read | Nayanthara kisses her ‘everything’ Vignesh Shivan as she celebrates his birthday, shares pics) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Uyir and Ulag's birthdays in Greece.

Nayanthara pens birthday note for sons

Nayanthara shared photos as she and Vignesh played with their sons while spending time outdoors. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my Azhagannnsss. Every second I spend with u both feels like I hv lived a whole lifetime in that tiny second. Love Life Magic Strength is alllll you. Thank you for this surreal life."

"I love you both with allllll my heart n soul my dear Uyir baby n ulag baby. May God blesssss u with all the goodness in the universe my babies. Amma & Appa love u to the moon n back. @wikkiofficial," she added.

Vignesh shares post for Uyir, Ulag

Vignesh, too, posted a bunch of pictures as the family enjoyed their vacation in Greece. He geo-tagged the location as Mykonos, Greece. He captioned the post, "When I named u guys Uyir & Ulag … I really wanted you both to be my Uyir & Ulag ! And that’s how exactly u guys have been to me ! My little boys ! Love you two, as you Turn Two!"

"Amma & Appa and the entire family have never been this happy in this entire life , the happiness and fulfilment you guys give us prove that God has so much love on us and is in a generous mode when it comes to blessing us ! And I prayed so hard to know that you guys are also blessed immensely ! With all these blessings from God & With all the love in this universe ! Wish u 2 a very happy happy birthday my life & my world ! Love you Twoooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhhhhhhh. #Uyir #Ulag #happybirthday," he added.

Vignesh praises Nayanthara

Sharing Nayanthara's post on his Instagram Stories, Vignesh wrote, "My uyir you are the best mom. I appreciate you for successfully completing two years of taking care of these boys soooo unbelievably well while also working soooo hard, maintaining yourself, your work discipline and handling everything so efficiently! You inspire me each and everyday! but this day is just too two tooooo special for us and our lives."

Vignesh penned a note for Nayanthara too.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns, Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara's films

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.