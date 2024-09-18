Nayanthara kisses her ‘everything’ Vignesh Shivan as she celebrates his birthday, shares pics: I love you beyond words

Actor Nayanthara shared a birthday post for her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nayanthara shared pictures from his birthday dinner. Vignesh Shivan turned 39 on Wednesday. (Also Read | Nayanthara shares happy family pictures after reuniting with Vignesh Shivan, their twins: ‘Mine’) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan stepped out for his birthday dinner.

Nayanthara and Vignesh celebrate his birthday

In the photos, the duo sat outdoors at a restaurant as they celebrated the special occasion. Nayanthara and Vignesh hugged and kissed each other in the pictures. For the occasion, she wore a black top under an olive green jacket, while Vignesh opted for a black T-shirt. They also smiled for the camera while sitting next to each other. They sat at a table on which a lamp was seen. They also enjoyed beverages.

Nayanthara pens birthday note for Vignesh

Sharing the post, Nayanthara wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything (red heart emojis). I love you beyond words could ever explain! (Smiling face with halo emoji, infinity, red heart and nazar amulet emojis). God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam (Smiling face with halo and kissing face emojis)." Vignesh re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "My everything (pleading face and kissing faced emojis)."

Vignesh re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Many stars, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their wedding. The couple welcomed their sons Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy in October 2022.

Nayanthara's films

Nayanthara is busy shooting for her Malayalam film, Dear Students, directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. The film will be produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures. Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year. She has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.