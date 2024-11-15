OTT releases to watch this week: Deadpool & Wolverine, Freedom at Midnight, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: This week's digital releases have it all, from a much-hyped fight between two boxers to a superhero film with a blockbuster run at the theatres. Pick and choose from these new releases for a weekend or mid-week binge. (Also Read – Freedom at Midnight review: Nikkhil Advani's sprawling, layered show is India's answer to The Crown) OTT releases to watch this week: Some much-awaited shows and movies like Beyond Goodbye, Deadpool & Wolverine and Freedom at Midnight are available for streaming this week.

Deadpool & Wolverine - Disney+ Hotstar

Deadpool finds himself in the middle of chaos yet again when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to safeguard the multiverse in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wolverine is brought back from the dead, in a sense, to help him on this mission to save the world. The film, which earned $1.338 billion at the box office, sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles. It began streaming on November 12.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - Netflix

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson are about to duke it out, on November 15 to be exact, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be live-streamed for those interested in seeing if Jake can beat the former heavyweight world champion. Originally scheduled for July 20, the event was postponed when Mike suffered a flare-up.

Freedom at Midnight - SonyLIV

Adapted from a book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, the historical drama web series delves into the partition of India and Pakistan. Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel headline this series, which streams on the platform from November 15. Nikkhil Advani is the showrunner.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale – Netflix India

South Indian star Nayanthara has lived a life away from the public eye when it comes to her personal life. A new docu-series promises to capture her life behind closed doors, including her romance and marriage with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It'll have inputs from Nayanthara, her family, and her close collaborators in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. It'll premiere on November 18, on the occasion of her 40th birthday.

Cross - Prime Video

Based on James Patterson's novel series Alex Cross, the web series stars Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, and Juanita Jennings. Set in Washington, DC, it follows Cross, a detective, forensic psychologist, doting father, and family man who is obsessed with the minds of killers and victims. His struggles threaten to derail his career and life. The series began streaming on November 14.

Beyond Goodbye - Netflix

This Japanese web series with Kasumi Arimura and Kentaro Sakaguchi is streaming from November 14. After losing her fiance in an accident, Saeko feels an inexplicable connection to a stranger. She soon discovers, by a twist of fate, that he’s the man who received her fiance’s heart and memories.