'My mom should be careful before getting in the ring with me': 'No feelings' Mike Tyson's obnoxious warning to Jake Paul

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 13, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Mike Tyson sent out a brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their highly-anticipated fight in Texas this week.

Boxing fans will be excited if the verbal sparring between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul ahead of their headline fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is a sign of things to come in the ring itself.

Mike Tyson, right, works out ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP)
Mike Tyson, right, works out ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP)

With the fight only a few days away and preparations from both camps heating up, Tyson is ready to bring the heat to the man 31 years his younger, despite not having boxed professionally in nearly two decades.

Speaking to reporters during an open workout session in the week leading up to the Netflix-streamed bout, Tyson fired warning shots to the Youtuber-turned-boxer.

“I’m bringing the devil himself [to the ring],” said the former heavyweight world champion.

With the fight gaining official professional status, Tyson vowed to treat it in that regard against Paul, whose career in boxing pales in comparison to Tyson's experience in this regard.

“There are no feelings attached. My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me,” ‘Iron Mike’ warned Paul. “When it’s over, it’s over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble.”

‘One of us has to die…’

Jake Paul held a similar notion about the fight, reflecting on this in a quote to TalkSport in May: “It’s war; all is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die. He's taking this very, very seriously and that's what's going to make the fight amazing for all the fans. He's a killer.”

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, when he infamously lost to Kevin McBride before calling a day on his career. His last professional win was in 2003, although he has competed in several exhibition fights in the two decades since.

He last fought an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, on the same card where Paul fought former basketballer Nate Robinson in only his second professional fight. Paul now holds a record of 10-1, but will be fighting in the heavyweight class for the first time in his career.

The fight will be broadcast worldwide by streaming giants Netflix, their most recent foray into live-broadcasting sports. Tyson vs Paul will be the main card of the event in Texas, while Mario Barrios will be defending his welterweight title against Abel Ramos and Katie Taylor will be defending her lightweight title against Amanda Serrano on the undercard.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
