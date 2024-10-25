Tamil OTT releases on Diwali 2024: Meiyazhagan, Lubber Pandhu, Aindham Vedham

Tamil OTT releases on Diwali 2024: Some of the most-awaited Tamil films and new web series will be available for digital streaming this festive season. From Prem C Kumar’s Meiyazhagan to L Nagarajan’s Aindham Vedham, check out what you can watch on various OTT platforms this Diwali. (Also Read: OTT releases to watch this week: Do Patti, Zwigato, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Legend of Hanuman and more) Tamil OTT releases on Diwali 2024: Meiyazhagan and Lubber Pandhu can be streamed digitally by Diwali.

Meiyazhagan - Netflix

Prem C Kumar, of 96 fame, directed Meiyazhagan, a film that prioritises bromance over romance. Arumozhi Varman (Arvind Swami) visits his hometown after two decades due to unavoidable reasons. While he’s anxious to return to the city as soon as possible, an unfamiliar relative (Karthi) makes him view his life with a new lens. Sri Divya and Devadarshini play key roles.

Lubber Pandhu - Disney+ Hotstar

Debutant director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s Lubber Pandhu tells the story of a conflict between two cricket fans. Gethu (Attakathi Dinesh) is a hard-hitting batsman facing off Anbu (Harish Kalyan), a formidable bowler. The film explores themes of caste discrimination, gender discrimination, and the fragility of the male ego.

Aindham Vedham - Zee 5

L Nagarajan’s mythological thriller series tells the story of Anu (Sai Dhanshika), who travels to Varanasi for her mother’s last rites. A priest asks her to deliver an ancient relic to a temple in Tamil Nadu and she has no intention of seeing it through. But fate has other things in store for her. The series also stars YG Mahendra, Krisha Kurup, Ramjee, Devadarshini, Mathew Varghese, and Ponvannan.

Thangalaan - Netflix

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan was supposed to be released on Netflix on September 20, but the film ran into some legal trouble due to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against it at Madras High Court. The court has now cleared it for digital release, and buzz is that the film will be ready for streaming by Diwali. Nothing has been officially announced yet.