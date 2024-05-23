Harish Kalyan-starrer Parking’s screenplay added to the Academy library: ‘From your hearts to the Oscars library’

Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran-starrer Parking, a gripping drama that explores the complexities of human relationships, was released last year in December and was a massive hit. The Tamil film, known for its compelling narrative and stellar performances, has now found a place among great screenplays from across the world at the Academy’s library. (Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to Manjummel Boys team: 'Remove the song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan or...') Indhuja Ravichandra, Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar and Rama Rajendran in a still from Parking.

Parking screenplay added to the Academy library

Producer of Parking, KS Sinish took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screengrab of the mail he received from the Academy. It reads, “We here in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are interested in acquiring a copy of the screenplay PARKING for the Permanent Core Collection.” The mail states how the screenplay can now be accessed by students, filmmakers and writers for research.

Sharing it, Sinish wrote, “Really we don't know how big of a moment this is! But so delighted to receive this mail from The Academy and honoured to have the screenplay of our #Parking along side many of the greatest works at the scripts library of the #Oscars.” Harish also seemed overwhelmed as he shared the news, writing, “From your hearts to the #Oscars library. Oru Nalla Kadhai adhukaana edatha thaney thedi pogum. (A good story will find its own place) #Parking #Academy. Grateful for this incredible Journey. Thank you! Love to my team.”

Screenplays of Joram, Last Film Show and The Vaccine War are also among the Academy's Core Collection.

Parking remake rights sold?

Recently, there were reports that the remake rights of Parking was sold at a whopping amount. The film’s rights have been sold in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, apart from a foreign language. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement and release details on who holds the remake rights in these languages. The film was a massive success when it was released on Disney+ Hotstar, so it remains to be seen if the remakes will leave a mark.

About Parking

Parking tells the story of an IT professional, Eshwar, who gets in an egotistical brawl over a parking space with his neighbour, Ilamparuthi, a government employee. What starts as a harmless cat-and-mouse game soon escalates into harmful events with far-reaching consequences for both of them.