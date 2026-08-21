Exclusive| Kareena Kapoor Khan not expecting a baby; Here's the truth

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest spotting has got the internet buzzing with netizens guessing if she is expecting her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The video shows Kareena walking towards her car with her team following her. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted earlier on Friday. At one point one of her team member holds an umbrella in front of her, blocking the view for the paps. A supposed bumb and the blocking of cameras has led netizens to wonder rather aloud if Bebo is indeed pregnant. The truth behind the video Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is mother of Taimur and Jeh, is NOT pregnant. A source close to the actor said, “Kareena is not pregnant. This is not true.” Check out the video

Kareena and Saif recently returned from a beautiful beach holiday with their children. The family had gone there together to celebrate Saif's 56th birthday on August 16. The actor posted several pictures from the holiday to give fans a glimpse of their downtime. Also Read | Inside Bollywood summer vacations: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput