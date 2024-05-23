 Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy

ByDevansh Sharma
May 23, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Ghar More Pardesiya, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is a dance number in which Alia Bhatt performs kathak. It's from Abhishek Varman 2019 period romance, Kalank.

Abhishek Varman's 2019 period romance Kalank may not have gotten its due then, but it got a shoutout from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences five years later. The official Instagram handle of The Academy shared a clip of the film's song Ghar More Pardesiya, featuring Alia Bhatt. (Also Read – HT Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate Diwali with Raha in new home)

Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy
Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy

The Academy's shoutout

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of The Academy shared the song clip with the caption, “Alia Bhatt performing ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Cinephiles flooded the comment section with their excitement. Several of them praised Alia's dancing skills as the actor took kathak training for the song. An Instagram user commented, “Alia bhatt's performance has been spectacular in every movie she's done.” 

“Alia literally is the biggest female indian superstar right now,” wrote another. “Beautiful song (red heart emojis) and choreography,” read a third comment.

Several Instagram users also lauded Shreya Ghoshal's vocals. One of them commented, “I think The academy is a big fan of Shreya Ghoshal.” Another wrote, “Everyone please stand up for Shreya Ghoshal. The undisputed queen of Indian music!” “Shreya Ghoshal has never failed to impress us with her classical vocal abilities (sparkling red heart emoji),” read a third comment.

Ghar More Pardesiya is the second song rendered by Shreya, which has been featured on The Academy's official Instagram handle. Earlier this year, her Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2016 period romance Bajirao Mastani, featuring Deepika Padukone, also received a shoutout by The Academy.

About Kalank

A few Instagram users also reacted to Kalank getting recognised by The Academy. One of them commented, “What’s the relevance of Kalank right now? Im confused," while another wrote, “DAMN! Kalank made it to the Academy.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States-fame, Kalank was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It turned out to be a major disaster at the box office.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On