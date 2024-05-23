Abhishek Varman's 2019 period romance Kalank may not have gotten its due then, but it got a shoutout from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences five years later. The official Instagram handle of The Academy shared a clip of the film's song Ghar More Pardesiya, featuring Alia Bhatt. (Also Read – HT Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate Diwali with Raha in new home) Alia Bhatt's Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya gets a shoutout from The Academy

The Academy's shoutout

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of The Academy shared the song clip with the caption, “Alia Bhatt performing ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.”

Cinephiles flooded the comment section with their excitement. Several of them praised Alia's dancing skills as the actor took kathak training for the song. An Instagram user commented, “Alia bhatt's performance has been spectacular in every movie she's done.”

“Alia literally is the biggest female indian superstar right now,” wrote another. “Beautiful song (red heart emojis) and choreography,” read a third comment.

Several Instagram users also lauded Shreya Ghoshal's vocals. One of them commented, “I think The academy is a big fan of Shreya Ghoshal.” Another wrote, “Everyone please stand up for Shreya Ghoshal. The undisputed queen of Indian music!” “Shreya Ghoshal has never failed to impress us with her classical vocal abilities (sparkling red heart emoji),” read a third comment.

Ghar More Pardesiya is the second song rendered by Shreya, which has been featured on The Academy's official Instagram handle. Earlier this year, her Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2016 period romance Bajirao Mastani, featuring Deepika Padukone, also received a shoutout by The Academy.

About Kalank

A few Instagram users also reacted to Kalank getting recognised by The Academy. One of them commented, “What’s the relevance of Kalank right now? Im confused," while another wrote, “DAMN! Kalank made it to the Academy.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States-fame, Kalank was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It turned out to be a major disaster at the box office.