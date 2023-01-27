MS Dhoni announces Tamil project Let’s Get Married, ropes in Harish Kalyan

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is all set to foray into film industry as he recently announced his film production venture, Dhoni Entertainment. On Friday, the production house officially unveiled its first project, an upcoming Tamil romantic-drama, titled Let's Get Married. The first look of the film was also released via a motion poster. Also read: MS Dhoni enters entertainment industry, wife Sakshi gives details of their first mythological sci-fi series

Let's Get Married will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. It will star Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles. Announcing the title, Dhoni Entertainment took to Instagram and wrote, "We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM - #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now."

Going by the motion poster, the film is seemingly based on a road trip. It is touted to be a romantic drama. Harish Kalyan, a former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, is best known for projects such as Pyaar Prema Kadhal, Dharala Prabhu and Oh Manna Penne. Ivana, on the other hand, was recently seen in Tamil comedy, Love Today.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. The movie, which has already gone on the floors, has been conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment.

As per a statement, the film’s concept was written by Sakshi. It was developed into a story by director Ramesh Thamilmani. “From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. It was fresh and had all elements to be a fun family entertainer,” Thamilmani said. Thamilmani had earlier created Atharva - The Origin, a graphic novel starring M.S. Dhoni.

Meanwhile, last year there were reports about Dhoni backing Nayanthara in an upcoming Tamil project. However, Dhoni Entertainment rubbished it as a baseless rumour via a report. “Dhoni entertainment is currently not working with anyone named Sanjay. We deny such hiring of any person and we request everyone to be cautioned of these fraud claims. However our team is currently working on various exciting projects that we will be shortly sharing with you all. Stay tuned and watch this space for more,” their statement read.

Interestingly, Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan directed Dhoni for a TV commercial campaign last year.

