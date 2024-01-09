Marvel's Echo releases on Disney+ today, here's what to know before watching

MCU is celebrating the new year with its latest action miniseries, Echo. The 5-episode action-adventure series is releasing today on Disney+. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, it is created by American producer and television writer Marion Dayre. Here's everything you need to know before watching Echo: Marvel's Echo airs today on Disney+

Why was Echo delayed?

Echo was initially scheduled to be released last year on November 29. However, showrunners faced a setback amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, forcing them to push the release date by months. The long-awaited Marvel series finally released on Disney+ today (January 9).

The cast and crew of Echo

The latest Marvel series, Echo is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. Its lead cast includes Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

What is Echo about?

The official synopsis for Echo according to The Direct, reads: “Marvel Studios presents ‘Echo’ in which Maya Lopez struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles.”

Marvel's official website describes Echo as “Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Fans excited as Echo airs today

Following Echo's release on Disney+ today, Marvel fans flocked to social media to express their excitement.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#Echo is BRUTAL, UNFLINCHING & RELENTLESS. Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio bring a level of RAWNESS and DEPTH to the MCU not seen since the Daredevil series. Its storytelling is intricate and captivating, while the action is rich & ruthless, making it the first must-watch of 2024.”

“You are watching ECHO for Daredevil & Kingpin. I am watching ECHO for HER, the cultural topics AND The street level set up overall. We are NOT the same,” Another fan wrote on the platform.