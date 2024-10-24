Thangalaan cleared for OTT release: PIL against Vikram, Malavika Mohanan film withdrawn from Madras HC

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, starring Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, has been cleared for OTT release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was previously filed against the film at Madras High Court, seeking a stay on its online release of the action-adventure film. According to Live Law, the plea has now been withdrawn. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan interview: ‘You're no longer limited as an actor’) Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in Pa Ranjith's action-adventure film Thangalaan.

Thangalaan OTT release

A person named Porkodi from Thiruvallur filed a PIL at the Madras HC, reportedly seeking a stay on Thangalaan's OTT release. The petition claimed that the film contained scenes portraying Buddhism with reverence while Vaishnavism was depicted humorously. The petitioner argued that this could fuel tensions between religious communities. Tamil movies are usually released on OTT within a 4-5 week window.

The website reported, “A division bench of Chief Justice KR Sriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy in its 19 October order noted the submissions and dismissed the case as withdrawn. The plea claimed that the movie targeted Vaishnavites and had sought a stay on its online release.” The court dismissed the plea because the film was already certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

About Thangalaan

Ranjith directed the film, which explores events around the Kolar Gold Fields. Vikram plays a villager, while Malavika plays a goddess. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan also star in it. The film was released in theatres on August 15 and earned ₹72 crore at the box office.

Producer Gnanavel Raja claimed that the film will be released on Netflix for Diwali. After numerous rumours about the film’s delayed OTT release, he spoke to the press and said, “They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film. However, our favourite YouTubers are claiming that there are some issues with Thangalaan. They have a knack for claiming that there is an issue when, in reality, there isn’t any.”