Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja reacts to spat with Nayanthara over documentary: ‘No time to answer’

Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, has responded to Nayanthara’s open letter to his son. Tamil Samayam asked him about Dhanush not signing a no-objection certificate for using footage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale and suing Nayanthara for ₹10 crore over a 3-second clip in the trailer. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Nayanthara's Netflix docu Beyond The Fairy Tale doesn't know what makes Diana Kurian a superstar) Dhanush's father responded to Nayanthara's open letter to his son and had this to say.

Kasthuri Raja responds

When the publication asked Kasthuri about the issue, he said, “Work is important to us. We are moving forward. We don’t have time to answer those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Much like me, my son is focused only on his work.” When asked if it's true that Nayanthara waited two years to get a no-objection certificate from Dhanush, he replied, “I don’t want to talk about it.” The filmmaker refused to divulge more details or comment on the matter.

Last week, Nayanthara posted an open letter on her Instagram addressed to Dhanush, who produced her 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She accused him of harbouring a grudge against her and her husband. “This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner,” she wrote.

Dhanush’s team stressed that the “behind the scenes footage belongs to my client as the producer of the film” refusing to back off.

About Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairy Tale attempts to tell the story of her rise to stardom. It delves into her personal and professional life, leading up to her wedding to director Vignesh Shivan in 2022. The documentary was released on November 18.