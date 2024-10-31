Menu Explore
Punjab businessman gifts 1 crore Rolex to contractor for building a Rajasthan-style fort

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 04:32 PM IST

The watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller in 18-carat yellow gold comes with the make's signature gold Oyster bracelet

A businessman from Punjab named Gurdip Dev Bath gifted a Rolex watch worth a staggering 1 crore to his contractor Rajinder Singh Roopra for his work on Bath's 9-acre property resembling a traditional Rajasthani fort, according to an NDTV report.

The contractor's commitment to "quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention" made the businessman perform this gesture reportedly.(REUTERS)
The contractor's commitment to "quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention" made the businessman perform this gesture reportedly.(REUTERS)

Roopra's commitment to "quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention" made Bath perform this gesture reportedly.

The watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller in 18-carat yellow gold comes with the make's signature gold Oyster bracelet.

How was the ‘fort’ designed?

The property was designed by architect Ranjodh Singh. It has a sweeping boundary wall around it, making it pretty much a private fort.

It has expansive halls, carefully landscaped gardens, and unique architectural elements, according to the report.

Who is Rajinder Singh Roopra?

Rajinder Singh Roopra is a contractor from Punjab's Shahkot. He oversaw a workforce of more than 200 labourers for this project specifically, which took two years to complete.

"This is not just a house; it's a statement of grandeur, carefully designed and constructed to reflect timeless elegance," the report quoted Bath as saying. "His commitment to timelines, coupled with a remarkable eye for detail, provided more than I could have asked for," he added.

Roopra not only met, but "exceeded" the family's expectations throughout the project, Bath said.

Roopra said working on this project was both a challenge and a rewarding experience. He credited the efforts of the entire workforce in bringing it to life.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
