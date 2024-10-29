‘Literally cried’: Blinkit user orders 1 gm gold coin, gets 0.5 gm, complaint window closes

A Blinkit customer from Delhi took to X (Formerly Twitter), claiming he ordered a 1 gm cold coin on the quick commerce platform, but got a 0.5 gm one instead and that the customer complaint window got closed before he could notify the company as he wasn't at home and his brother had received it. The customer posted a picture on X of the 0.5 gm gold coin he received.(X/@MohitJa30046159)

The customer with the X handle named Mohit Jain had ordered a 1 gm gold and a 10 gm silver coin through the quick commerce platform, both from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

A 1 gm gold coin of that brand costs ₹8,249 while a 0.5 gm coin costs ₹4,125, which means he would have lost ₹4,124 from this ordeal.

A screenshot of him interacting with the customer service shows a reply from the bot saying the complaint window is closed.

Tagging Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal (Zomato owns Blinkit) alongside Blinkit's official handle, Malabar Gold & Diamond's handle and a few news publications, Jain wrote, “got scammed by Blinkit."

“Also it was the first and last time of me ordering something so expensive from Blinkit as their customer support is pathetic, have to chat with AI bots,” he added.

He went on to say that he called up the delivery agent and “literally cried while talking to him.” However, the delivery person despite having the pictures of the delivery was helpless, he added.

