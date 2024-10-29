Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Best time to buy gold and silver as per your city

It is a tradition to purchase or invest in precious metals like gold and silver during Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, as it is believed to be auspicious. Dhanteras begins today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Hindu devotees buy gold and silver items of Dhanteras.(Reuters)

However, there is a “Shubh Muhurat,” or auspicious time as well during which, the purchases are usually made.

When is the best time to buy gold or silver during Dhanteras?

The Pradosh Kaal (6:12 PM to 8:53 PM), Vrishabha Kaal (7:00 PM to 8:49 PM), and Trayodashi Tithi as a whole (1:01 am on October 29 to 3:45 am on October 30) are considered to be the best times to purchase or invest in gold or silver for financial stability and prosperity.

On top of this, the times vary from city to city as well. They are listed as follows:

Ahmedabad: 6:59 PM to 8:35 PM

Bengaluru: 6:55 PM to 8:22 PM

Chandigarh: 6:29 PM to 8:13 PM

Chennai: 6:44 PM to 8:11 PM

Gurugram: 6:32 PM to 8:14 PM

Hyderabad: 6:45 PM to 8:15 PM

Jaipur: 6:40 PM to 8:20 PM

Kolkata: 5:57 PM to 7:33 PM

Mumbai: 7:04 PM to 8:37 PM

New Delhi: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

Noida: 6:31 PM to 8:12 PM

Pune: 7:01 PM to 8:33 PM

Apart from gold and silver, people even purchase copper, brass, and silver utensils to fill with food or water before entering the house. Electrical appliances and vehicles also also some other common purchases.

Lakshmi and Ganesh idols made of clay or metal are also known to be auspicious Dhanteras purchases.

