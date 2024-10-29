Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Best time to buy gold and silver as per your city

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2024 08:33 AM IST

It is a tradition to purchase precious metals like gold and silver during Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, as it is believed to be auspicious

It is a tradition to purchase or invest in precious metals like gold and silver during Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, as it is believed to be auspicious. Dhanteras begins today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Hindu devotees buy gold and silver items of Dhanteras.(Reuters)
Hindu devotees buy gold and silver items of Dhanteras.(Reuters)

Also Read: Are banks open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details and list of bank holidays for October and November 2024

However, there is a “Shubh Muhurat,” or auspicious time as well during which, the purchases are usually made.

When is the best time to buy gold or silver during Dhanteras?

The Pradosh Kaal (6:12 PM to 8:53 PM), Vrishabha Kaal (7:00 PM to 8:49 PM), and Trayodashi Tithi as a whole (1:01 am on October 29 to 3:45 am on October 30) are considered to be the best times to purchase or invest in gold or silver for financial stability and prosperity.

Also Read: 'I think I should listen to you': German Vice Chancellor to Piyush Goyal on China blocking tunnel boring machine sale

On top of this, the times vary from city to city as well. They are listed as follows:

  • Ahmedabad: 6:59 PM to 8:35 PM
  • Bengaluru: 6:55 PM to 8:22 PM
  • Chandigarh: 6:29 PM to 8:13 PM
  • Chennai: 6:44 PM to 8:11 PM
  • Gurugram: 6:32 PM to 8:14 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
  • Jaipur: 6:40 PM to 8:20 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:57 PM to 7:33 PM
  • Mumbai: 7:04 PM to 8:37 PM
  • New Delhi: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM
  • Noida: 6:31 PM to 8:12 PM
  • Pune: 7:01 PM to 8:33 PM

Apart from gold and silver, people even purchase copper, brass, and silver utensils to fill with food or water before entering the house. Electrical appliances and vehicles also also some other common purchases.

Lakshmi and Ganesh idols made of clay or metal are also known to be auspicious Dhanteras purchases.

Also Read: Is the stock market open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //