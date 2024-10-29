Is the stock market open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali begins today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, which brings the question of whether the stock market is open or closed for the occasion. The stock market will only be closed on Friday, November 1,2024 for the occasion of Diwali and Laxmi Puja and not on Dhanteras(Representational Image/Pexels)

Is the stock market open or closed on Dhanteras?

The stock market will remain open today on Dhanteras, as per the list of holidays given in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

The stock market will only be closed on Friday, November 1,2024 for the occasion of Diwali and Laxmi Puja, according to the list. It will remain open on all the other days prior. This is applicable to all equity and derivatives trading.

It's not just for the stock market, but also with the commodities market, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) declaring a holiday only on November 1.

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

What is Muhurat trading and when is it scheduled?

Muhurat Trading refers to the activity of trading in stocks during an auspicious time which takes place on Laxmi Puja during Diwali on November 1.

However, the regular trading session will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali. Only the one-hour long Muhurat Trading time will be there in the evening.

The Muhurat Trading session is scheduled between 6 pm and 7 pm on that day and it marks the commencement of the new Samvat 2081, according to the circulars issued by the exchanges.

