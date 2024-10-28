'I think I should listen to you': German Vice Chancellor to Piyush Goyal on China blocking tunnel boring machine sale

Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal told German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck that India will stop buying tunnel boring machines from Germany if problems like China blocking such sales occurs. New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck exchange documents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during signing of agreements between India and Germany at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.(Vijay Verma/PTI)

This conversation happened on a Delhi Metro train with Habeck taking a ride with Goyal to reach the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi.

The video of this has gone viral after being shared on X by a user named ‘Lord Bebo.’

Robert Habeck is also the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Germany. He visited India to attend the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Goyal told Hadeck during the ride that India is buying tunnel boring Machines from a German company named Herrenknecht, but that China is now blocking the sale of these machines to India, affecting vital infrastructure projects.

The uploader of the video went on to criticize how Habeck responded to Goyal, when he didn't immediately recognise the name of Herrenknecht, asking “They are producing in China?” to which Goyal replied yes, and added, “We should stop buying German equipment now.”

Habeck was sitting while Goyal was standing during the conversation. The highlight was Habeck standing up immediately and saying “I think I should listen to you,” after Goyal talked about not buying German equipment.

Herrenknecht's tunnel boring machines have been used in several infrastructure projects including the metro projects of Delhi, Bangalore Chennai, and Kolkata, along with the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

