Waaree Energies IPO listing today, find details of GMP, trading time, prices

Waaree Energies IPO: The listing date for solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies is today on Monday, October 28, 2024, with the public issue being open for subscription from October 21 to 23 and the allotment being on October 25. The listing date for solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies is today(File Photo)

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, October 28, 2024, the equity shares of Waaree Energies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a BSE notice read.

The stock will be available to trade from 10:00 AM today and will be part of a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) as well.

The listing price may be around ₹2,777 a piece when adjusted with a premium of 85% to the ₹1,503 per share IPO price.

The company's grey market premium (GMP) is in the range of around 80-100% and around ₹1,274 per share.

The company already raised ₹4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue from a fresh issue of 2.4 crore equity shares worth ₹3,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 48 lakh shares amounting to ₹721.44 crore.

Its price band was between ₹1,427 to ₹1,503 per share and was subscribed 76.34 times in total, receiving bids for 160.91 crore equity shares against 2.10 crore shares on the offer, which amounted to subscriptions worth over ₹2.41 lakh crore.

Retail investors subscribed 10.79 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 62.49 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bought 208.63 times.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Waaree Energies IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd was the registrar.

