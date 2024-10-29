Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details and holiday list for October and November 2024

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Bank holiday: With Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali being celebrated today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the question of whether there's a bank holiday arises

Bank holiday: With Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali being celebrated today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the question of whether there is a bank holiday arises

The main five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. (Representational Image/Pexels)
The main five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. (Representational Image/Pexels)

Also Read: 'I think I should listen to you': German Vice Chancellor to Piyush Goyal on China blocking tunnel boring machine sale

Is there a bank holiday for Dhanteras 2024?

Banks will remain open today on Dhanteras 2024, according to the list of holidays mentioned in the website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In fact, there will be a bank holiday only in certain states on October 31, November 1, and November 2 alone, as per the list.

Thursday, October 31, 2024: There will be a bank holiday in some states, for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, and Naraka Chaturdashi.

Friday, November 1, 2024: States which observe Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyothsava will get a bank holiday.

Saturday, November 2, 2024: A bank holiday will be there for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja, and Vikram Samvat New Year in some states.

Also Read: How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?

Bank holiday list in various states in October and November 2024

Bank holiday list for October 2024

October 202412310111214151617242631
Agartala        
Ahmedabad           
Aizawl           
Belapur           
Bengaluru         
Bhopal          
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai         
Dehradun           
Gangtok        
Guwahati       
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana          
Imphal           
Itanagar         
Jaipur         
Jammu         
Kanpur         
Kochi         
Kohima         
Kolkata       
Lucknow         
Mumbai           
Nagpur           
New Delhi        •* 
Panaji          
Patna         
Raipur          
Ranchi         
Shillong          
Shimla         
Srinagar          
Thiruvananthapuram         
Holiday DescriptionDay
General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 20241
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye2
Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti3
Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)10
Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami11
Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain)12
Durga Puja (Dasain)14
Durga Puja (Dasain)15
Lakshmi Puja16
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu17
*The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday)24
Accession Day26
Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi31

Bank holiday list for November 2024

November 2024127812151823
Agartala       
Ahmedabad       
Aizawl       
Belapur     
Bengaluru     
Bhopal       
Bhubaneswar       
Chandigarh       
Chennai        
Dehradun    
Gangtok      
Guwahati        
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh        
Hyderabad - Telangana       
Imphal       
Itanagar       
Jaipur      
Jammu      
Kanpur      
Kochi        
Kohima       
Kolkata      
Lucknow      
Mumbai     
Nagpur     
New Delhi       
Panaji        
Patna      
Raipur       
Ranchi     
Shillong     
Shimla       
Srinagar      
Thiruvananthapuram        
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Seng Kutsnem23

Also Read: Is the stock market open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //