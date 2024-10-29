Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on Dhanteras 2024? See details and holiday list for October and November 2024

Bank holiday: With Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali being celebrated today on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the question of whether there is a bank holiday arises The main five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. (Representational Image/Pexels)

Is there a bank holiday for Dhanteras 2024?

Banks will remain open today on Dhanteras 2024, according to the list of holidays mentioned in the website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In fact, there will be a bank holiday only in certain states on October 31, November 1, and November 2 alone, as per the list.

Thursday, October 31, 2024: There will be a bank holiday in some states, for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, and Naraka Chaturdashi.

Friday, November 1, 2024: States which observe Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyothsava will get a bank holiday.

Saturday, November 2, 2024: A bank holiday will be there for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja, and Vikram Samvat New Year in some states.

Bank holiday list in various states in October and November 2024

Bank holiday list for October 2024

October 2024 1 2 3 10 11 12 14 15 16 17 24 26 31 Agartala • • • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • • Chandigarh • • • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • Gangtok • • • • • Guwahati • • • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • • • Jaipur • • • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • •* • Panaji • • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • •

Holiday Description Day General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 1 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye 2 Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 3 Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) 10 Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami 11 Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) 12 Durga Puja (Dasain) 14 Durga Puja (Dasain) 15 Lakshmi Puja 16 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu 17 *The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday) 24 Accession Day 26 Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi 31

Bank holiday list for November 2024

November 2024 1 2 7 8 12 15 18 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • Mumbai • • • Nagpur • • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • • Raipur • Ranchi • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava 1 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 2 Chhath (Evening Arghya) 7 Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 8 Egaas-Bagwaal 12 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 15 Kanakadasa Jayanti 18 Seng Kutsnem 23

