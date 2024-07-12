Loved Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stylish airport looks as they arrive for Anant-Radhika's wedding? It costs…

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas certainly have a knack for travelling in style. The couple arrived in Mumbai last night to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place on July 12. Talking about Nick and Priyanka, who doesn't love them? They are lovely, stylish, and definitely couple goals. Their pictures and videos are making rounds on social media as they twin in pyjama-chic outfits, showing that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Their look is sure to inspire your travel fashion. Let's decode their latest appearance and take some style notes. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra's stylish bodycon dress for her outing with Nick Jonas? Here's what it costs ) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani's wedding.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's chic airport look

Priyanka Chopra is a true fashionista, and whenever she steps out, she makes sure to grab attention with her stylish looks. Her latest appearance was no exception as she rocked a super cool co-ord set, radiating summer fashion chic. Her outfit featured a vintage-inspired top made from textured knit fabric, adorned with cream and tan striped hues. The relaxed style boasted ribbed tan trims, a collar, and a V neckline. She paired her outfit with matching high-waisted pants featuring an elasticated waist with a drawstring and tan ribbed trims.

Priyanka's outfit costs ₹11,400. (saboskirt.com)

Her entire look is from the shelves of the brand Sabo and comes with a price tag of ₹5,700 each, making her whole outfit worth ₹11,400. In terms of accessories, she styled her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a matching chain necklace, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist, a pair of brown-rimmed sunglasses and white heels.

What is the price of Nick Jonas outfit?

Nick's outfit comes with a price tag of ₹41,000(https://en-saudi.ounass.com/)

On the other hand, her stylish husband, Nick Jonas, coordinated perfectly with her by donning a matching shirt-and-pants outfit. His outfit featured luxurious silk lyocell fabric, which elevated the shirt beyond a typical button-down, adding a layer of soft sophistication. The vibrant summer-inspired print in shades of green and white across his outfit provided a bold touch of personality.

His outfit is from the brand KITH. His shirt has a price tag of 950 SAR, which is equivalent to ₹21,157, while his pants cost 95 OMR, which is ₹20,614. This makes the total cost of his look ₹41,771. He styled his look effortlessly with black sunglasses and white sneakers, and his perfectly groomed beard added to his overall charm. We're eagerly anticipating more of their fashionable appearances from the Ambani wedding celebrations!