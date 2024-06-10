Loved Priyanka Chopra's stunning blue Valentino midi wrap dress for Bulgari docufilm? It costs 2.29 lakh

Priyanka Chopra is here with yet another sartorial triumph. The actress, who serves as the brand ambassador for Bulgari, recently featured in the docufilm "An Emperor's Jewel — The Making of the Bulgari Hotel Roma." As the esteemed guest of honour at the hotel's inauguration, she was filmed experiencing the hotel as its very first guest. She was captured wearing a high jewellery necklace to mark the hotel's opening. What caught the eyes of fashion lovers was Priyanka's stunning look in a blue shirt dress exuding pure chic. The Desi Girl never fails to hit fashion goals like a pro, and her latest look is a testament to that. Let's decode her stunning appearance and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes statement in plunging-neck gown, show-stealing Bulgari necklace in another photoshoot from Rome ) Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a striking blue Valentino dress for the Bulgari docufilm.(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a blue midi wrap dress

Her outfit showcases the perfect blend of style and class, making it a true masterpiece. In a calming azure shade exuding 'Serenity,' the dress is crafted in Italy from a smooth silk crepe, designed to softly drape and enhance the tie-fastening wrap front. It features a deep V-neckline created by undoing a few buttons on the bodice, folded sleeves, a midi hemline, and a collared neckline. The striking thigh-high side slit adds an extra touch of sexiness. The dress perfectly hugs her body, accentuating her curves beautifully.

In terms of accessories, she chose luxurious diamond jewellery, including statement hoop earrings, a stunning necklace, a watch, and layered bracelets on her wrist. A pair of high heels perfectly complemented her head-turning look. To add a touch of drama, she further enhanced her ensemble with a navy blue blazer draped over her shoulders, embellished with stylish fur detailing on the borders.

If you loved Priyanka's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her stunning dress is from the shelves of the brand Valentino Garavani and comes with a price tag of $2,750, which is equivalent to ₹2.29 lakh.

Priyanka's stunning dress is from the brand Valentino Garavani and comes with a price tag of ₹2.29 lakh.(www.net-a-porter.com)

Her glamorous makeup look features nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, matte finish foundation, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of maroon lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into soft curls, tying them in a bun while leaving a section of her hair open to perfectly frame her face from the front.