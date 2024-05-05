As Priyanka Chopra ditches the Met Gala this year, here's a look back at her iconic Gala looks through the years

With just one day to go until the Met Gala 2024, anticipation is at its peak as fans eagerly await to see what the stars will bring to the table. Traditionally held on the first Monday in May, this year's event will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of this year's Costume Institute exhibition is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', while the dress code is 'The Garden of Time'. One notable absence from this year's gala will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a regular attendee, who will not be able to make it due to prior filming commitments. Met Gala 2024: Priyanka Chopra's iconic looks through the years

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the event, online discussions have sparked a trend of revisiting Priyankas' iconic Met Gala looks from previous years. From her trench coat look with a long train to the white mesh gown with an extravagant beauty look, and to her stunning black and white ruffle gown last year, let's take a look at her mesmerising Gala looks through the years. (Also read: Met Gala 2024: Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian, 8 most outrageous Gala looks of all time that made fashion history )

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala fashion moments

Met Gala 2017: Ralph Lauren Trench Coat Dress

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut with Nick Jonas in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra made an unforgettable debut at the 2017 Met Gala, turning heads in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. The dress's spectacular extended train and striking metallic earrings made for a stunning red carpet moment. Chopra's striking top-knot, which perfectly balanced style and sophistication, added a touch of avant-garde flair to the ensemble. Handsome husband Nick Jonas also joined her in a stylish black blazer, trousers, white shirt and bow.

Met Gala 2018: Ethereal Ralph Lauren Ensemble

Priyanka Chopra in her Ralph Lauren velvet gown at Met Gala 2018

Wearing a deep ruby Ralph Lauren velvet gown, Chopra embraced the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme of the 2018 Met Gala. Her celestial-inspired outfit, complemented by a bejewelled hood, exuded regal grandeur. Chopra beautifully and elegantly embodied the theme with her bold red lips and heavenly golden eyes.

Met Gala 2019: Whimsical Dior Creation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas acing the Camp theme at Met Gala

Chopra surprised the crowd at the 2019 Met Gala with a whimsical Dior costume, continuing her string of stunning appearances. Her Mad Hatter-inspired outfit, which took inspiration from Susan Sontag's book 'Camp', featured a caged dress embellished with a rainbow-coloured cape and skirt. Priyanka exuded confidence and flair as she embraced theatricality with a silver cage headpiece and heavy make-up.

Met Gala 2023: Maison Valentino Gown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keeping it classic at Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose a Maison Valentino masterpiece for last year's Met Gala, oozing elegance in an all-black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. Her look, which combined a black faille cape with white bows and white leather gloves, was the epitome of elegance and grace. Chopra's ensemble, adorned with Bulgari jewels, once again turned heads on the Met's famous steps.